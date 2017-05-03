BRIEF-Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
May 3 Apple Inc
* Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg Source text : cnb.cx/2p9Xit6 Further company coverage:
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property