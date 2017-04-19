BRIEF-Qualcomm says Parkervision moved to withdraw its ITC complaint in its entirety

UPDATE 2-U.S. housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
April 19 Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm Inc - on March 12, parkervision moved to withdraw its itc complaint in its entirety
* Qualcomm Inc - co and the other defendants did not oppose the withdrawal of the complaint
* Qualcomm Inc - the U.S. International trade commission is expected to formally close the investigation in the coming weeks
* Qualcomm Inc - Parkervision has asserted in public statements that it plans to proceed with the related district court case once the stay is lifted Source text - bit.ly/2pSwiOL Further company coverage:
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.