版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with Smartron

April 24 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm Inc signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with Smartron

* Qualcomm - under terms of agreement, Qualcomm has granted Smartron patent license to develop, manufacture, sell WCDMA, CDMA2000, 4G LTE complete devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐