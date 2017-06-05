BRIEF-Quality Care Properties provides update on HCR ManorCare agreement

June 5 Quality Care Properties Inc
* Quality care properties - on june 2, co received $15
million from hcr manorcare rather than full $32 million in rent
required to be paid on june 1 under terms of forbearance
agreement
* Quality care properties - hcr manorcare informed co amount
of rent paid corresponds to amount it believed to be appropriate
to pay at this time - sec filing
* Quality care properties - has not yet had opportunity to
form its own view with respect to recent financial information
provided by hcr manorcare
* Quality care properties inc - continues to be in
discussions with hcr manorcare about its lease default and a
potential out-of-court restructuring
* Quality care properties inc - believes that an
out-of-court restructuring will require a substantial reduction
in hcr manorcare's liabilities
* Quality care properties - as part of discussions, co is
considering all alternatives, including full equity ownership of
hcr manorcare
* Quality care properties - if equity ownership of hcr
manorcare is completed, it is likely to result in co no longer
retaining its reit status
* Quality care properties - if equity ownership of hcr
manorcare is completed, co expects to restructure hcr
manorcare's operations to create a sustainable business model
