BRIEF-Qualys reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Qualys Inc
* Qualys announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $54.3 million to $55.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $225 million to $228 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 12 to 14 percent
* Q1 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $226.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.