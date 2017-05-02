版本:
BRIEF-Qualys reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

May 2 Qualys Inc

* Qualys announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $54.3 million to $55.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $225 million to $228 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 12 to 14 percent

* Q1 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $226.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
