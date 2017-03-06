BRIEF-Quanex Building Products qtrly adj loss per share of $0.04

March 6 Quanex Building Products Corp
* Quanex Building Products announces first quarter 2017
results and provides full year 2017 guidance
* Q1 sales $195.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $189.6 million
* Quanex Building Products corp - qtrly diluted loss per
share $0.11
* Quanex Building Products corp - "anticipates a significant
improvement in leverage ratio by year-end 2017"
* Quanex Building Products corp - continues to forecast
underlying sales growth of 5% to 6% for 2017
* Says quanex expects to generate net sales of $880 million
to $900 million in 2017
* Says expects adjusted ebitda of $105 million to $112
million in 2017
* Quanex Building Products corp qtrly adjusted loss per
share of $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quanex Building Products corp - from volume reduction, now
expects top line impact to be about $65 million in 2017 instead
of $50 million
* Quanex Building Products - $20 million of margin dilutive
revenue identified in cabinet component business still under
negotiation ; not likely to be resolved until late q2 2017
