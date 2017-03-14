版本:
BRIEF-Quanta Services announces resolution of litigation with Dycom Industries

March 14 Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta services announces resolution of litigation with dycom industries

* Quanta services inc - terms of resolution are confidential

* Quanta services- litigation initiated by dycom related to quanta's disposition of certain telecommunication construction operations to dycom in dec 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
