BRIEF-Quanta Services Q1 earnings per share $0.31

May 4 Quanta Services Inc:

* Quanta Services reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $2.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.82 to $2.07

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.52 to $1.77

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $8.1 billion to $8.6 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $8.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
