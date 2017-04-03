版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Quantum Corporation announces 1-for-8 reverse stock split

April 3 Quantum Corp:

* Quantum Corporation announces 1-for-8 reverse stock split

* Quantum Corp - expects reverse split to become effective following close of trading on April 18, 2017

* Quantum Corp - cos common stock will continue to trade on New York stock exchange under symbol "QTM" but under new cusip number 747906501 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐