BRIEF-Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors

May 4 Quantum Corp

* Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors

* Quantum corp - sanchez and rothman were appointed to quantum's board as part of an agreement co reached with viex capital advisors in early march

* Quantum corp says sanchez and rothman replaced current board members john mutch and jon gacek; gacek remains president and ceo of quantum