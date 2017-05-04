版本:
BRIEF-Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors

May 4 Quantum Corp

* Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors

* Quantum corp - sanchez and rothman were appointed to quantum's board as part of an agreement co reached with viex capital advisors in early march

* Quantum corp says sanchez and rothman replaced current board members john mutch and jon gacek; gacek remains president and ceo of quantum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
