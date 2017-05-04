BRIEF-Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Quantum Corp
* Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors
* Quantum corp - sanchez and rothman were appointed to quantum's board as part of an agreement co reached with viex capital advisors in early march
* Quantum corp says sanchez and rothman replaced current board members john mutch and jon gacek; gacek remains president and ceo of quantum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.