BRIEF-Quaterra announces option to acquire Alaskan Copper Prospect

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Quaterra Resources Inc:
* Quaterra announces option to acquire Alaskan Copper prospect
* Quaterra Resources Inc - signed a lease agreement with Chuchuna Minerals Company
* Quaterra Resources Inc - lease agreement to give an option to purchase a 90% interest in groundhog copper prospect
* Quaterra Resources Inc - co is committed to funding $1 million for exploration in first year of agreement, minimum of $500,000 in each of following 4 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.