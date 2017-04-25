BRIEF-Quaterra announces option to acquire Alaskan Copper Prospect

April 25 Quaterra Resources Inc:

* Quaterra announces option to acquire Alaskan Copper prospect

* Quaterra Resources Inc - signed a lease agreement with Chuchuna Minerals Company

* Quaterra Resources Inc - lease agreement to give an option to purchase a 90% interest in groundhog copper prospect

* Quaterra Resources Inc - co is committed to funding $1 million for exploration in first year of agreement, minimum of $500,000 in each of following 4 years