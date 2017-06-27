BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business

June 27 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod
Healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - signed a nonbinding letter of
intent to acquire outreach laboratory services business of Cape
Cod Healthcare
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - financial terms were not
disclosed.
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - acquisition is subject to review
by Massachusetts health policy commission and completion of a
definitive agreement
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - upon approval by HPC,
organizations expect to complete transaction by January 1, 2018
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - CCHC's hospital-based laboratories
and inpatient and outpatient services it provides are not
included in transaction
* Quest diagnostics inc - the two organizations also intend
to explore opportunities to collaborate in population health and
data analytics
