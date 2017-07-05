FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 小时前
BRIEF-Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act
2017年7月5日 / 晚上9点57分 / 16 小时前

BRIEF-Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Quest Rare Minerals Ltd-

* Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada)

* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - filed a notice of intention to make a proposal pursuant to provisions of part iii of bankruptcy and insolvency act

* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - dirk naumann, president and ceo, has joined board of directors of company, neil wiener resigned as a director

* Quest Rare Minerals - pricewaterhousecoopers has been appointed as trustee in co's proposal proceedings; will assist co in its restructuring efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

