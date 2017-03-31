版本:
BRIEF-Quest Resource Holding Q4 revenue rose 2 pct to $45 mln

March 31 Quest Resource Holding Corp

* Quest resource reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to $45 million

* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.09

* Says expect improved performance in 2017

* Says "long term, we expect our strategy will return company to double-digit top-line growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
