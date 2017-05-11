版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 12:20 BJT

BRIEF-Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf at $60 per common share

May 11 Questerre Energy Corp

* Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf

* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan

* Entered into agreement to acquire 103,751 common shares of Red Leaf at US$60 per common share

* Acquisition price for interest in Red Leaf $60 per common share and contingent payment of $12.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐