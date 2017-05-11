BRIEF-Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf at $60 per common share

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Questerre Energy Corp
* Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf
* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan
* Entered into agreement to acquire 103,751 common shares of Red Leaf at US$60 per common share
* Acquisition price for interest in Red Leaf $60 per common share and contingent payment of $12.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.