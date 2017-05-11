BRIEF-Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf at $60 per common share

May 11 Questerre Energy Corp

* Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf

* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan

* Entered into agreement to acquire 103,751 common shares of Red Leaf at US$60 per common share

* Acquisition price for interest in Red Leaf $60 per common share and contingent payment of $12.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: