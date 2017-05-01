版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project

May 1 Questerre Energy Corp

* Questerre updates Jordan project

* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐