BRIEF-Quicklogic announces proposed public offering of common stock

March 20 Quicklogic Corp:

* Quicklogic Corporation announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Quicklogic Corp says intends to offer and sell $15 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten registered public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
