版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 mln public offering of common stock

March 23 Quicklogic Corp:

* Quicklogic Corp announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $1.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐