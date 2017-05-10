BRIEF-Quicklogic reports Q1 revenue $3.2 million

May 10 Quicklogic Corp

* Quicklogic reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $3.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quicklogic Corp - "Financially positioned to fund working capital necessary to support our anticipated second half growth"