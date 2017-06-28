版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Quidel receives FDA clearance and CLIA waiver

June 28 Quidel Corp:

* Quidel receives FDA clearance and CLIA waiver for its point-of-care sofia 2 instrument for use with sofia respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
