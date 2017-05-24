版本:
BRIEF-Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care SOFIA Influenza A+B Assay

May 24 Quidel Corp

* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay

* Approval from Japan's PMDA for Sofia Influenza A+B fluorescent immunoassay to be used with Sofia Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
