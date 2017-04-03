版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 sees 2017 revenue $1,450 mln-$1,550 mln

April 3 Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2

* Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 sees 2017 revenue $1,450 million - $1,550 million, 2017 capex about $50 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ot8qoh) Further company coverage:
