版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Quinpario - offering of $525 mln aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023

June 28 Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2:

* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce pricing of notes offering

* Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 - offering of $525 million aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023

* Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 says also upsized offering to $1,000 million of aggregate principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐