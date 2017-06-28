BRIEF-Quinpario - offering of $525 mln aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2:
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce pricing of notes offering
* Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 - offering of $525 million aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023
* Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 says also upsized offering to $1,000 million of aggregate principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space