BRIEF-Quinstreet reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

May 9 Quinstreet Inc

* Quinstreet reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $79.2 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Quinstreet - for fiscal Q4, expect revenue to grow in low single digit percentages both year-over- year and sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
