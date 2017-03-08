版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Quintana Shipping Ltd files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC Filing

March 8 Quintana Shipping Ltd

* Quintana Shipping Ltd - Files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC Filing

* Quintana Shipping Ltd - Had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in March 2014 Source text: [bit.ly/2n5jgwD] Further company coverage:
