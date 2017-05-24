版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings files for potential stock shelf

May 24 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc

* Quintiles ims holdings inc files for potential stock shelf, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
