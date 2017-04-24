BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc announces an alliance with Salesforce

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - announced an alliance with Salesforce
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - while terms of agreement have not been disclosed, it is a multi-year venture that will operate on a global scale
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - as part of alliance, Quintiles IMS is building new solutions on Salesforce platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: