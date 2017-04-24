BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc announces an alliance with Salesforce

April 24 Salesforce.Com Inc

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - announced an alliance with Salesforce

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - while terms of agreement have not been disclosed, it is a multi-year venture that will operate on a global scale

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - as part of alliance, Quintiles IMS is building new solutions on Salesforce platform