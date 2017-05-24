BRIEF-Quintiles says board increased stock authorization

May 24 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc:

* Quintiles -on may 24, 2017, board increased stock authorization under its previously approved equity repurchase program by $1 billion

* Quintiles -after giving effect to increase, company has authority to repurchase approximately $1.15 billion of shares of common stock as of may 24, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2qhjO45