版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Quintiles says board increased stock authorization

May 24 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc:

* Quintiles -on may 24, 2017, board increased stock authorization under its previously approved equity repurchase program by $1 billion

* Quintiles -after giving effect to increase, company has authority to repurchase approximately $1.15 billion of shares of common stock as of may 24, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2qhjO45 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐