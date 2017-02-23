版本:
BRIEF-Quintilesims announces pricing of senior notes

Feb 23 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc

* Quintilesims announces pricing of senior notes

* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit

* Offering was upsized from previously announced eur850 million aggregate principal amount

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
