BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering

Feb 22 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc

* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness

* Intends to raise 850 million euros in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025

