BRIEF-QuintilesIMS Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

May 3 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc

* Quintilesims reports first-quarter 2017 results and raises full-year 2017 adjusted diluted eps guidance

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Quintiles ims holdings inc - full-year guidance reaffirmed for revenue and adjusted ebitda

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 to $1.07

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

* Sees q2 revenue $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion

* Quintiles ims holdings inc - full-year guidance raised for adjusted diluted earnings per share

* Q1 revenue $1.911 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $2.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quintiles ims holdings inc sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is raised to $4.45 to $4.60

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: