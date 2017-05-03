BRIEF-QuintilesIMS Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc
* Quintilesims reports first-quarter 2017 results and raises full-year 2017 adjusted diluted eps guidance
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Quintiles ims holdings inc - full-year guidance reaffirmed for revenue and adjusted ebitda
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 to $1.07
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Sees q2 revenue $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion
* Quintiles ims holdings inc - full-year guidance raised for adjusted diluted earnings per share
* Q1 revenue $1.911 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $2.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quintiles ims holdings inc sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is raised to $4.45 to $4.60
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.