BRIEF-Quinto Real terminates agreement to acquire Camarinhas Gold Project in Brazil

May 5 Corporation Capital Quinto Real:
* Quinto Real terminates agreement to acquire Camarinhas
Gold Project in Brazil
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - pursuant to agreement,
company won't have to pay a penalty fee for termination of
agreement
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - currently pursuing
negotiations with other parties to acquire "promising gold
properties"
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real -terminated agreement with
Americas Gold Corp, Sa, Elicio Gomes Lopes and Brasincor
Empreendimentos E Participacoes Sa
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: