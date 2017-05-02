BRIEF-Qumu announces Q1 revenue $6.7 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Qumu Corp
* Qumu announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Q1 revenue $6.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $7.3 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $6.5 million to $7.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $31 million to $34 million
* Qumu Corp - Full year 2017 net loss is expected to be in range of $(9.5) million to $(8.0) million
* Qumu Corp - Expects that it will be cash flow breakeven for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.