2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Qunar announces shareholder approval of merger agreement

Feb 24 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd

* Qunar announces shareholder approval of merger agreement

* About 98.86% of ordinary shares voted in person or by proxy at today's meeting were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
