BRIEF-Quorum Health Corporation says completed investigation related to spin-off from Community Health Systems

April 5 Quorum Health Corp

* Quorum Health Corporation announces board of directors has completed its investigation related to the spin-off from Community Health Systems

* Quorum Health - determined that it would not be in the best interest of co to assert legal claims against Community Health Systems or its officers

* Quorum Health Corp - the investigation did not produce conclusive evidence of intentional misconduct or fraud by CHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
