BRIEF-Quorum Health Q1 loss per share $0.99

May 15 Quorum Health Corp:

* Quorum Health Corporation announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.99

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion

* Q1 revenue $527.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $562 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintaining its previously issued financial outlook for year ending December 31, 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.60, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
