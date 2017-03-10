版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Quorum Health to divest hospital in Centre, Alabama

March 10 Quorum Health Corp:

* Quorum Health Corporation announces definitive agreement to divest hospital in Centre, Alabama

* Quorum Health Corp - signed definitive agreement to sell 60-Bed Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Alabama, and associated assets to NNZ Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐