BRIEF-Quotient reports continued positive MosaiQ performance evaluation results

March 30 Quotient Ltd

* Quotient reports continued positive MosaiQ™ performance evaluation results

* Quotient Ltd says manufacturing of microarrays for European field trials planned to commence in early April

* Quotient Ltd says completion of European field trials expected in mid 2017

* Quotient Ltd - Completion of European field trials expected in mid 2017 for MosaiQ

* Quotient Ltd - Commencement of U.S. field trials in second half of 2017 for MosaiQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: