版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Quotient reports continued positive MosaiQ performance evaluation results

March 30 Quotient Ltd

* Quotient reports continued positive MosaiQ™ performance evaluation results

* Quotient Ltd says manufacturing of microarrays for European field trials planned to commence in early April

* Quotient Ltd says completion of European field trials expected in mid 2017

* Quotient Ltd - Completion of European field trials expected in mid 2017 for MosaiQ

* Quotient Ltd - Commencement of U.S. field trials in second half of 2017 for MosaiQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐