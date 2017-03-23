版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Quotient says FDA licenses eight new company reagent products for sale in the U.S.

March 24 Quotient Ltd

* Fda licenses eight new quotient reagent products for sale in the u.s.

* Quotient ltd- five additional rare antisera products are anticipated to be licensed for sale in u.s. By fda later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
