BRIEF-Quotient Technology reports Q1 revenue $72.6 million

May 2 Quotient Technology Inc

* Quotient Technology Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $75 million

* Q1 revenue $72.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $307 million to $317 million

* Quotient Technology Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue view $71.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quotient Technology Inc - Outlook for full year 2017 remains unchanged

* FY2017 revenue view $313.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
