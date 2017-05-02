BRIEF-Quotient to buy Crisp Mobile

May 2 Quotient Technology Inc

* Quotient signs definitive agreement to acquire Crisp Mobile

* Quotient Technology Inc - will pay approximately $33.0 million in upfront consideration

* Quotient Technology Inc - deal comprises cash and stock of $20.0 million and $13.0 million respectively

* Quotient Technology - contingent consideration of up to $24.5 million in cash may become payable upon achievement of certain financial metrics over a period of 1 year