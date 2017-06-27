版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-QYOU, Tata Sky partner to bring online video content to subscribers in India

June 27 Qyou Media Inc:

* Says QYOU and Tata Sky partner to bring online video content to subscriber homes in India

* QYOU Media Inc - QYOU to be made available to 17 million connections as a Tata Sky service to their subscriber base in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
