BRIEF-QYOU, Tata Sky partner to bring online video content to subscribers in India

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 27 Qyou Media Inc:
* Says QYOU and Tata Sky partner to bring online video content to subscriber homes in India
* QYOU Media Inc - QYOU to be made available to 17 million connections as a Tata Sky service to their subscriber base in India
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game