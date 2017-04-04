版本:
BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares

April 4 R Split III Corp

* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017

* R Split III Corp - company will wind up and terminate as soon as practicable after may 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
