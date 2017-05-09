版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-R1 RCM reports Q1 loss per share $0.12

May 9 R1 RCM Inc

* R1 RCM reports first quarter 2017 results

* R1 RCM Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP operating loss in range of $25 million to $30 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Qtrly net services revenue $86.9 million versus $352.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $425 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐