BRIEF-Rada Electronic Industries completes testing "on--move" capabilities of its tactical radar

June 16 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd

* Rada Electronic Industries says completes testing "on--move" capabilities of its tactical radars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
