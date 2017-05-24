版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-RADA Electronic Industries sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 50 pct

May 24 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd:

* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability

* Q1 revenue rose 91 percent to $4.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 50 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐