2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-RADA signs strategic distribution agreement with european defense systems’ company

March 30 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd

* RADA signs strategic distribution agreement with a leading european defense systems’ company

* Per this agreement, RADA'S tactical radars will be integrated into company's very short range air defense systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
