BRIEF-Radcom Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

May 4 Radcom Ltd

* Radcom ltd - qtrly revenues $8 million versus $6.5 million

* Radcom reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $36 million to $39 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
