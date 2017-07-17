FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天内
BRIEF-Radiant Life Care says KKR to invest about $200 mln to acquire 49 pct stake in co
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
深度分析
焦点：中美经济对话结束后未有记者会 相关揣测推升钢铁股大涨
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
国际财经
亚开行预测今明两年亚洲经济增长前景光明 得益于出口强劲
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 中午12点24分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Radiant Life Care says KKR to invest about $200 mln to acquire 49 pct stake in co

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Radiant Life Care:

* KKR will invest approximately US$200 million to acquire a 49% stake in Radiant

* Says KKR makes proposed investment from its KKR Asian Fund III Source text - [KKR Partners with Radiant Life Care Investment to enhance Radiant’s ability to provide health care solutions amid industry consolidation MUMBAI — July 17, 2017 — Leading hospital management company Radiant Life Care (“Radiant” or the “Company”) and global investment firm KKR today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will invest approximately US$200 million to acquire a 49% stake in Radiant.]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below