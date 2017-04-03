版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Radiant Logistics acquires Canada-based Lomas Logistics

April 3 Radiant Logistics Inc:

* Radiant Logistics acquires Canada-Based Lomas Logistics

* Radiant logistics - on April 1, acquired Lomas Logistics, division of L.V. Lomas Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, wheels international

* Radiant Logistics Inc - Lomas Logistics will transition to operate as wheels international

* Radiant Logistics Inc - "expect integration to take place quickly over next couple of months" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐